Lancaster student’s petition for estate bus services to be reinstated

A college student has set up a petition calling on Stagecoach to reinstate evening and Sunday services for those living on the Ridge and the Marsh.

Cameron Redpath, 17, who is disability officer for Lancashire Young Labour, said in his petition: “With the introduction of 18 new double decker buses by Stagecoach in January , the single decker No 2 bus which went along Torrisholme Road and under the railway bridge has been axed.

“Changes made to the timetable mean service 2, will no longer travel under Torrisholme Road railway bridge.

“To compensate for the loss of service on Torrisholme Road they have introduced an evening service on route 7 Monday to Saturday. I think what Stagecoach have done is unfair on those passengers including myself who use the Ridge, Marsh and the East City Circular to reinstate evening services for the Vale Estate and not the rest of them.

“ This has angered a lot of people as even though they haven’t reinstated Sunday services an evening service is still very beneficial for those who work late, like to go out and socialise with their friends, go to bingo etc.

“ It is my job as Disability Officer to make our voices heard.”

Eighty-nine people have signed Cameron’s petition so far.

You can sign Cameron’s petition by visiting Change.org and searching ‘Reinstate Evening and Sunday Service for Routes 10,11 and 18’.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire had not responded to the petition by the time of going to press but said a week ago: “Following customer feedback, to increase capacity on service 2, we are now using double decker buses.

“In order to allow this the route now runs via Morecambe Road and Scale Hall Lane due to a low bridge on Torrisholme Road.

“This also allows buses to use the bus lane on Morecambe Road which will improve punctuality.

“To compensate for the loss of service on Torrisholme Road we have introduced an evening service on route 7 Monday to Saturday.

“We did consider running double decker buses only on the Lancaster side of the river however we decided against this as it would mean splitting the route so all service 2 customers from Morecambe, Bare and Torrisholme would lose their direct service to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.”