There is currently one lane (of three) closed between junction 32 and junction 33 near Bilsborrow north of Preston due to planned works.

At 1:32pm today, National Highways warned that this closure means there are delays of almost 60 minutes, causing approximately 12 miles of congestion back towards the M65 in Bamber Bridge.