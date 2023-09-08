Lancashire traffic: one hour delays on the M6 northbound between Lancaster and Broughton junctions
Motorists have been warned that there are long delays on the M6 northbound near Preston this afternoon (Friday, September 8).
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
There is currently one lane (of three) closed between junction 32 and junction 33 near Bilsborrow north of Preston due to planned works.
At 1:32pm today, National Highways warned that this closure means there are delays of almost 60 minutes, causing approximately 12 miles of congestion back towards the M65 in Bamber Bridge.
The lane closure is due to bridge repair and waterproofing works, and it is in place between September 3 and the end of October.