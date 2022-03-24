Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J34 and J33 soutbound in Lancaster overnight
Road closures that may affect you:
By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:54 pm
Tonight, between 20:00 pm -06:30 pm the M6 southbound between junctions 34 to 33 in Lancaster will be closed.
The 10 and a half hour closure is part of National Highways’ planned road closures.
The other North West road closures overnight, but between 21:00pm and 06:00 am, are:
-The M56 eastbound between J9 to J5
-The M65 eastbound between J6 to J7
-The M66 southbound between A56 to J1
-The M57 northbound between J2 to J4