News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lancashire Police appeal for information after Preston man dies following Garstang crash

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashboard footage after a man has died following a collision in Garstang.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:27 pm

At around 4.30pm on July 8 a Nissan Note car, travelling northbound on Castle Lane, left the carriageway and collided with a hedgerow.

The rear sear passenger, a 44-year-old man from Preston, suffered serious head and neck injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died on Monday, September 26.

A man has died following a collision in Garstang, prompting a police appeal.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The driver and front seat passenger suffered whiplash injuries.

Read More

Read More
Missing 72-year-old Lancaster woman with links to Preston found after two months...

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“While this collision did take place some time ago, we are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage, which may show what happened.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Please come forward if you can help us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0993 of July 8.