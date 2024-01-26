Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) revealed last week, Lancashire County Council had been considering a rollout of parking charges in several unnamed towns as part of its annual budget plans.

However, after being reminded of the disquiet that a similar proposal caused five years ago, the authority’s ruling Conservative group pledged to seek the opinion of Lancashire’s 12 district council leaders before making any final decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting of Lancashire leaders on Thursday, six districts - Burnley, Chorley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, South Ribble and Wyre – all said that they would not welcome fess being introduced in their areas. The LDRS understands that Fylde and Hyndburn, who could not attend the gathering, have since said the same.

Eight district councils gave a resounding 'no' when Lancashire County Council asked if they would like on-street pay and display machines in their area

Rossendale also expressed concern, but sought further information, as did Lancaster City Council, which, along with Preston, is one of only two places where on-street pay and display is already in operation in Lancashire. Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, as standalone council areas, are responsible for their own on-street parking arrangements.

The proposal, as it was originally conceived, was expected to generate £794,000 a year for the county council’s coffers, albeit that it would have required an initial £1.95m investment in the machines themselves.

County Hall’s deputy leader - and cabinet member for resources - Alan Vincent said that it was only ever the intention to consider on-street charging in those towns where there are already off-street pay and display car parks managed by the district council for that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I made clear at the cabinet meeting that this item should be considered paused until we had an opportunity to discuss it at the district leaders’ meeting on 25th January, in order to seek their appetite for the scheme, with the benefit of their local knowledge.

"Of those present, Chorley, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Wyre, South Ribble and Pendle all made clear that they did not want any new pay and display parking, whilst the leader of Rossendale and the chief executive of Lancaster both expressed concerns, but wished to have more information before taking a final decision.

"I'm grateful to my colleagues for considering the proposal - and for their feedback - and I wish to make clear that no new parking meters will be imposed on any district that does not want them,” County Cllr Vincent said.

Speaking to the LDRS about the decision, Chorley Council leader Alistair Bradley said that parking arrangements had to be based on “what works for the local dynamic” and also factor in residential parking permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a system in place in Chorley, which - while it isn't perfect and some people say it could be better - generally works well.

“There are mechanisms to make tweaks where needed - when some areas become more residential and some more retail - but it’s about best utilising the space that we’ve got,” Cllr Bradley added.

South Ribble Borough Council leader Paul Foster said that he had stressed that the authority did not want any parking charges introduced in its patch.