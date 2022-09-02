Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for September

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Lancashire 39 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 31 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during September as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M6, and M55.

Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for September

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during September:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall

A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A646 Rossendale Road, Nr Cog Lane (30mph), Burnley

A683, Melling, Nr Lodge Lane (30mph), Melling

A681 Bocholt Way (30mph), Rawtenstall

Speed Management:

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

West / Central Beach, Nr Lowther Tr(30mph), Lytham

Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton

Church Rd / Albany Rd, Nr Skipton Rd (30mph), St Annes

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)

B5261 Blackpool Road (30mph), Lytham

Manchester Road (30mph), Hapton

North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth

A674, Preston Old Road, Nr Park Farm Rd (30mph), Blackburn

Motorways:

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane

M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge