Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster have been revealed for March
Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for March
In Lancashire 52 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 49 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during March as well as four motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, and M55.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during March
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A59 Myerscough/Smithy Road (50mph), Mellor Brook
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston
B6243 Longridge Rd (30mph), Preston
A5085 Blackpool Rd, From Preston West To A5072 Tulketh Rd (30mph), Preston
B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh
B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston
A584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), Freckleton
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury
A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom
A570 Rainford Road (NSL), Bickerstaff
A683, Melling, Nr Lodge Lane (30mph), Melling
A49 Preston Road (30mph), Coppull
A6, Lancaster Road/Main Road, (30mph), Slyne
B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green
Speed Management:
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham
B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone
A678, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), Blackburn
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton
B6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), Barnoldswick
Red Lane (30mph), Colne
Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger
Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore
Halfpenny Lane (30mph), Longridge
A673 Bolton Rd (30mph), Anderton
A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
A6119 BROWNHILL DRIVE (50mph), Blackburn
B5259 Saltcoates Road, Nr Tewkesbury Dr (30mph), Lytham St Annes
Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale
Inglewhite Road (30 Mph), Longridge
B5266 Newton Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Motorways:
M6
M61
M55