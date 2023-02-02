In Lancashire 50 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 46 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during February as well as four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55 and M65.

Lancashire mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for February

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during February

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall

B6243 Lower Lane (30mph), Longridge

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green

A671 Padiham Road (30mph), Burnley

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A682 Manchester Road (30mph), Burnley

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

A587 Broadway, Nr Larkholme Lane (30mph), Fleetwood

A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A6 Garstang Rd, From Watling Street Rd To Moor Lane (30mph), Preston

Speed Management:

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

A586 The Avenue (30mph), Churchtown

A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham

A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale

Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone

A677, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), Blackburn

Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore

A584, Promenade, Starr Gate (30mph), Blackpool

Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger

A584, Queens Promenade, Norbreck (30mph), Blackpool

Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth

New Cut Lane (30mph), Halsall

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn

North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

B5259 Saltcoates Road, Nr Tewkesbury Dr (30mph), Lytham St Annes

Motorways:

M6

M61

M55