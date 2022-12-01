Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster have been revealed for December
Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for December
In Lancashire 39 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 36 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during December as well as three motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M61, and M6.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during December
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C Of E Primary School (40mph) Eastbound
A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall
A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall
A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe
B5268, Fleetwood Rd South, Victoria Rd East To Norcross Roundabout (30mph), Thornton
A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom
B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green
B6243 Lower Lane (30mph), Longridge
A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A683 Hornby Road / Lancaster Road, Nr Brookhouse Rd (30mph), Caton
Speed Management:
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton
M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane
A583 Blackpool Road, Near To Lea Gate (Temporary 30mph), Preston
Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore
A587, East Park Drive, Nr Woodside Drive, (30mph), Blackpool
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
Motorways:
M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane
M61 Between Junctions 8 & 9 (70mph), Clayton Brook
M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge