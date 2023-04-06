Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster have been revealed for April

In Lancashire 47 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 44 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during April as well as four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, and M55.

Lancashire’s mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for April

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during April

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 By Pass (50mph), HaslingdenA671 Westway (30mph), BurnleyA682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), RawtenstallA679 Accrington Road (30mph), HaptonA570 Southport Road (30mph), OrmskirkA584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), FreckletonA678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), AlthamA584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), FreckletonA585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), CleveleysA682 Manchester Road (30mph), BurnleyB6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), PrestonA577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), LathomB6243 Lower Lane (30mph), LongridgeA59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), RuffordA681 Bocholt Way (30mph), RawtenstallA56 Colne Road (30mph), SoughA584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), FreckletonA584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Lytham Rd Westbound (50mph) , FreckletonA59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), SamlesburyA678 Blackburn Road (30mph), Clayton Le MoorsA49 Preston Road (30mph), CoppullA6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), PrestonA671 Market Street (30mph), Healy CornerA59 Myerscough/Smithy Road (50mph), Mellor BrookA680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/HaslingdenA678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

Speed Management:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), PrestonB5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), ChorleySimonstone Lane (30mph), SimonstoneB5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton CleveleysBlackburn Rd (30mph), Higher WheeltonChorley Old Road (30mph), Clayton Le WoodsA582 Golden Way (50mph), PenworthamB6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), BarnoldswickA6119 BROWNHILL DRIVE (50mph), BlackburnRed Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), ClivigerA666, Whalley Road, Nr Whinney Lane (30mph), LanghoA678, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), BlackburnInner Promenade (30mph), St AnnesB5266 Newton Drive (30mph), BlackpoolNew Cut Lane (30mph), HalsallA673 Bolton Rd (30mph), AndertonB5261 Blackpool Road (30mph), Lytham

Motorways:

M6

M61

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad