Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for August

In Lancashire 39 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 36 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during August as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M61, and M6.

Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for August

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during August:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C of E Primary school (40mph) Eastbound

A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C of E Primary school (40mph) Westbound

B6243 Preston Rd, from Whittingham Lane to near to Alston Lane Primary (30MPH), Grimsargh

B6243 Longridge Rd (30MPH), Preston

A5085 Blackpool Rd, from Sir Tom Finney Way to A59 New Hall Lane (30MPH), Preston

A6 Garstang Rd, from LFRS Headquarters to Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston

A6 Garstang Rd, from Jepps Lane to James Tower Way (40MPH), Broughton

A584 Lytham Rd, near Cardwell Close (30MPH), Warton

A583 Blackpool Rd / Preston New Rd from Weeton Rd to A585 Fleetwood Rd (50mph), Kirkham

A671 Rochdale Rd (30MPH), Bacup

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50MPH), Rawtenstall

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40MPH), Rawtenstall

A682 Burnley Rd (30MPH), Reeds Holme

A682 Burnley Rd (30MPH), Crawshawbooth

A681 Todmorden Rd (30MPH), Bacup

A681 Bocholt Way (30MPH), Rawtenstall

A680 Blackburn Rd (30MPH), Acre/Haslingden

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden

A56 Colne Rd (30MPH), Sough

A671 Westway (30MPH), Burnley

A678 Blackburn Rd, near Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30MPH), Rishton

A59 Preston New Road (eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A581, Dawbers Lane (40mph), Euxton

Speed Management:

St Annes Road (30mph) Blackpool

Warley Road (30mph), Blackpool

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn

North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)

Broadway, near Devon Crescent (30MPH), Helmshore

Barkerhouse Rd (30mph), Nelson

C660, Brunshaw Rd, near Brunshaw Ave, (30MPH), Burnley

A666, Bolton Rd/Cemetary Rd, near Whitehall St (30MPH), Darwen

A677, Preston New Rd, near Wycollar Drive (30MPH), Blackburn

A6177, Haslingden Rd, near Hospital, Blackburn

B6234, Stanhill Rd (30MPH), Stanhill

Whalley Old Rd (30MPH), Blackburn

Motorways:

Motorways

M65, between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane

M61 between Junctions 8 & 9 (70mph), Clayton Brook