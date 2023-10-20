There are delays on the M6 after a crash this morning (Friday, October 20).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lanes were closed after a crash on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) at around 7am.

Traffic was temporarily held while emergency services attended the scene and the damaged vehicles were moved onto the hard shoudler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All lanes have since reopened but the closures have led to congestion on the motorway between junction 32 and the M61 / M65 interchange at Walton Summit.

There are delays on the M6 after an accident on the southbound carriageway near junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) this morning (Friday, October 20)

Traffic is also slow on the northern carriageway.

National Highways said there are currently delays of around 15 minutes for those travelling towards the scene of the crash. Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by around 9.45am.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash at this stage.