Lancashire-bound traffic trapped on M6 after a multi-vehicle collision in Cheshire

Lancashire-bound traffic is being held on the M6 after a multi-vehicle collision in Cheshire.



The collision involved a number of vehicles and resulted in a significant diesel spill across the carriageway between junctions 16 (Crewe) and 17 (Sandbach).

Police have shut all northbound lanes while Highways arrange for the motorway to be treated.

Paramedics have also attended the scene and casualties have been taken to hospital in ambulances.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The carriageway will need treating before we can open it as it is not safe for us to allow traffic to pass.

"It is anticipated it will remain closed for the next couple of hours, so we recommend people find an alternative route."

All vehicles have been recovered and debris from the crash has been removed from the carriageway.

As of 1.45pm, police had begun the process of clearing lane 3 in order to get traffic moving again.

But it is understood that two of three northbound lanes will remain closed for the "next few hours" as the accident is investigated.

Both police and Highways are warning people of "severe" delays, with the incident expected to be cleared between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Matrix signs are warning drivers of the dangers of stationary traffic on the approach and 40mp speed limits are in force.

The crash is causing congestion up to junction 19 (Warrington).

More to follow...