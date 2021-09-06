Lancashire and North West traffic news: Slow traffic on M6 and M60
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this afternoon (Monday, September 6).
M6 Thelwall Viaduct - Cheshire
Earlier accident, traffic easing
A6017 Stockport Road - Ashton-Under-Lyne
Earlier burst water main, left turn now allowed
B5375 Park Road - Wigan
Road closed due to accident. Traffic is coping well
Poundswick Lane - Wythenshawe
Traffic lights now functioning. No recent updates
A5082 Hough Lane - Astley
Traffic light failure. Traffic is coping well
A676 Folds Road - Bolton
Traffic lights now functioning. No recent updates
M6 - Lancashire
Slow traffic in the roadworks area. Travel time is around 15 minutes
M60 - Greater Manchester
Queueing traffic. Congestion to J10 (Trafford Centre). Travel time is around 10 minutes
A57 Dawson Street - Castlefield
Queueing traffic. Congestion to the Cambridge Street Junction on the A57(M). Travel time is around 10 minutes
A577 Wallgate - Wigan
Very slow traffic in the roadworks area
A671 Whalley Road - Clitheroe
Queueing traffic in the roadworks area
A677 Preston New Road - Mellor
Queueing traffic in the roadworks area
A666 Bolton Road - Swinton
Slow traffic
A56 Manchester Road - Bury
Traffic returned to normal
A6010 Wilmslow Road - Fallowfield
Slow traffic
A664 Rochdale Road - Harpurhey
Very slow traffic
A585 Amounderness Way - Poulton-Le-Fylde
Slow traffic
B5269 Whittingham Road - Longridge
Slow traffic
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.