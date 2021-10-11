Lancashire and North West traffic news: Morning delays along the M6, M61, M58, M60 and Amounderness Way
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Monday, October 11).
M6 Lancashire
Slow traffic on M6 Northbound at J30 (M61 Interchange).
A585 Amounderness Way Thornton
Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound at the Norcross Roundabout.
M61 Greater Manchester
Queueing traffic on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 25 minutes.
M58 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M58 Eastbound at M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange). In the roadworks area. Leading into the long term M6 roadworks.
M60 Greater Manchester
Heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 25 minutes.
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J27 A6188 Tiviot Way (Portwood Roundabout).
A572 Leigh Road Worsley
Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).
