M6 Lancashire

Traffic heavier than normal on M6 Southbound after J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland).

Slow traffic on M6 Southbound at J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). In the roadworks area.

M61 Greater Manchester

Queueing traffic on M61 Southbound from J5 A58 Snydale Way (Westhoughton) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 25 minutes.

M58 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M58 Eastbound at M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange). In the roadworks area. Leading into the long term M6 roadworks.

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.

A56 Haslingden Bypass Haslingden

Slow traffic on A56 Haslingden Bypass Southbound at A680 Manchester Road (Bent Gate Roundabout).

A572 Leigh Road Worsley

Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).

