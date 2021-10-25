Lancashire and North West traffic news: Delays on the A583, A6 A56, A663, M60 and M61 - plus the latest updates from around the region's major roads and motorways
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Monday, October 25).
A583 Blackpool Road Newton
Heavy traffic on A583 Blackpool Road both ways at the Bell and Bottle Pub. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
A56 Edenfield Bypass Edenfield
Traffic heavier than normal on A56 Edenfield Bypass Northbound between M66 (Ramsbottom Junction) and A680 Manchester Road (Bent Gate Roundabout).
A6 Wellington Road North Heaton Chapel
Heavy traffic on A6 Wellington Road North Northbound near the Mcvities Factory. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
A665 Great Ancoats Street Manchester
Heavy traffic on A665 Great Ancoats Street Eastbound from Newton Street to A662 Pollard Street. Travel time is around 15 minutes.
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J17 A56 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.
M61 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange).
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).
M61 Lancashire
Slow traffic on M61 Northbound from J9 M65 (Clayton Brook).
