If you were stuck in traffic between M6 junctions 33 and 34 this morning, this is why...

A crash on the M6 near Lancaster caused rush hour delays this morning.

A HGV collided with a car shortly before 8am between southbound junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Blackpool), forcing police to close lanes two lanes, as well as the hard shoulder.

Two lanes on the M6 have been closed between junctions 33 and 34 southbound.

Motorway police closed lanes one and three, moving one of the vehicles onto the hard shoulder and the other onto the central reservation to await recovery.

Debris was cleared from the road and all lanes reopened to traffic around 8.50am.

No-one was injured in the collision.