Heysham woman, 66, dies and two young children hospitalised after car crash near Larbreck
A woman died and two young children were rushed to hospital after a car crash near Larbreck.
Police were called to a report of a collision on the A586 Garstang Road at around 8.25pm on Sunday (November 13).
The driver of the Dacia, a 66-year-old woman from Heysham, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
Three passengers in the Dacia – a 38-year-old woman and two girls aged eight and five, all from Seaham in County Durham – were also injured and taken to hospital.
The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, suffered a broken arm as well as hip and internal injuries.
She was also taken to hospital for treatment.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage following a fatal collision.
“Our thoughts are very much with the woman involved and her family at this time.
“If you saw what happened, or have dashboard mounted camera footage which could help us, please come forward.”
Police closed the road for six hours to allow accident investigators to attend the scene.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1290 of November 13.