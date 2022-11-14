Police were called to a report of a collision on the A586 Garstang Road at around 8.25pm on Sunday (November 13).

A Toyota Avensis travelling westbound collided with a Dacia Sandero travelling eastbound.

The driver of the Dacia, a 66-year-old woman from Heysham, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in the Dacia – a 38-year-old woman and two girls aged eight and five, all from Seaham in County Durham – were also injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, suffered a broken arm as well as hip and internal injuries.

She was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage following a fatal collision.

“Our thoughts are very much with the woman involved and her family at this time.

“If you saw what happened, or have dashboard mounted camera footage which could help us, please come forward.”

Police closed the road for six hours to allow accident investigators to attend the scene.