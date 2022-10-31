News you can trust since 1837
Here are the latest Stagecoach bus cancellations this week in Lancaster and Morecambe

Bus users in Lancaster and Morecambe are facing disruption this week due to service cancellations.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not be running from today (October 31) to Friday, (November 4) due to staff shortages.

They are:

Service 1A Lancaster bus station to Heysham Towers 08:19, 13:43, 16:43

Stagecoach have cancelled a number of services this week due to staff shortages.

Lancaster University to Heysham 18:18, 19:40

Heysham to Lancaster bus station 17:30, 19:35, 20:35

University to Lancaster bus station 12:18, 16:38

Heysham Towers to University 09:05, 14:30

Lancaster bus station to University 09:12, 13:37, 19:07

University to Lancaster bus station 14:58

Service 1

University to Heysham Towers 09:48, 10:28, 14:08

Lancaster bus station to Heysham 12:53, 16:13

Heysham to Lancaster bus station 11:40

Heysham to Lancaster University 11:00, 13:40, 15:20, 17:00

University to Lancaster bus station 15:48

Service 2X

Lancaster bus station to Morecambe 14:05

Morecambe Battery to Morecambe 07:43

Service 4

Lancaster railway station to University 18:15

University to railway station 17:41, 19:00

Railway station to Lancaster bus station 19:20

Lancaster bus station to Unviersity 17:00

Service 100

Lancaster bus station to Morecambe 13:45

Morecambe to SW campus 07:49, 10:27, 14:27, 14:42

SW campus to Lancaster bus station 11:38, 15:53

SW campus to Morecambe 09:08, 15:38

Morecambe to Lancaster bus station 16:57

The George Street bus stop in Lancaster city centre (near the police station) is currently closed until November 18 due to roadworks by Electricity North West.

The latest information can be found at the Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire Twitter page @StagecoachCNL or download the Stagecoach Bus App to receive live service information throughout the day.

