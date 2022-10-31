Here are the latest Stagecoach bus cancellations this week in Lancaster and Morecambe

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not be running from today (October 31) to Friday, (November 4) due to staff shortages.

They are:

Service 1A Lancaster bus station to Heysham Towers 08:19, 13:43, 16:43

Stagecoach have cancelled a number of services this week due to staff shortages.

Lancaster University to Heysham 18:18, 19:40

Heysham to Lancaster bus station 17:30, 19:35, 20:35

University to Lancaster bus station 12:18, 16:38

Heysham Towers to University 09:05, 14:30

Lancaster bus station to University 09:12, 13:37, 19:07

University to Lancaster bus station 14:58

Service 1

University to Heysham Towers 09:48, 10:28, 14:08

Lancaster bus station to Heysham 12:53, 16:13

Heysham to Lancaster bus station 11:40

Heysham to Lancaster University 11:00, 13:40, 15:20, 17:00

University to Lancaster bus station 15:48

Service 2X

Lancaster bus station to Morecambe 14:05

Morecambe Battery to Morecambe 07:43

Service 4

Lancaster railway station to University 18:15

University to railway station 17:41, 19:00

Railway station to Lancaster bus station 19:20

Lancaster bus station to Unviersity 17:00

Service 100

Lancaster bus station to Morecambe 13:45

Morecambe to SW campus 07:49, 10:27, 14:27, 14:42

SW campus to Lancaster bus station 11:38, 15:53

SW campus to Morecambe 09:08, 15:38

Morecambe to Lancaster bus station 16:57

The George Street bus stop in Lancaster city centre (near the police station) is currently closed until November 18 due to roadworks by Electricity North West.