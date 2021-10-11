Kyle Barlow was riding a Yamaha YZF-R6 along the A588 when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux shortly after 6.20pm on Friday (October 8).

The 24-year-old, from Blackpool, was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" but died on Saturday (October 9).

Paying tribute today (October 11), his family said: "From an early age, Kyle loved being involved with both BMX and motocross and has been passionate about bikes.

"He will be greatly missed by his parents Anne-Marrie and Lee, his brothers Jordan, Reece, JayJay and Logan, his girlfriend Rebecca, niece Sofia, and especially his daughter Patience, and all other family members and friends.

"We would now ask that we are left to grieve at this sad time."

The driver of the pickup truck - a man in his 40s from Pilling - escaped unhurt, police said, with the force adding no arrests were made.

Kyle (left) with his brother, JayJay (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancaster Road forms part of the A588 - a main road which stretches around 20 miles from Poulton and through Cockerham to Lancaster to the north.

It was closed for five hours following the smash.

The A588 has a history of accidents and was once branded one of Britain's most dangerous routes.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "An investigation is very much underway and my team and I are determined to piece together exactly what occurred.

"We are continuing to appeal for information from members of the public.

"Perhaps you saw what happened, have dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist or maybe you saw the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision occurred.

"Whatever you know, please get in touch."

Witnesses were urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1306 of October 8 2021.

