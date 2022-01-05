Gritters to head out on Lancashire's roads as temperatures set to plummet and snow predicted to fall

Lancashire County Council confirmed all priority routes in Central and South Lancashire would be gritted this afternoon (Janurary 5).

The announcement followed predictions frost and ice could form this evening as temperatures plummet to -5C in some areas overnight.

A spokesman for the council said: "We will apply salt to all priority routes this afternoon, and are preparing to treat our roads again tomorrow morning for predicted snow conditions.

"Priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources.

"Ice is most likely on untreated surfaces."

Priority roads include non-trunk motorways, A-roads which are the main routes across Lancashire and B-roads which are routes in and out of towns.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was also issued by the Met Office, meaning frequent sleet, hail and snow showers are expected.

The warning - which covers all of Lancashire - will be in place from 8pm tomorrow (Thursday, January 6) until 11am on Friday (January 7).

Forecasters said the conditions could lead to travel disruption, brief power outages and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5cm, possibly as much as 10cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent)," a spokesman for the Met Office said.

"Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

"Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts."

An online gritting map that details Lancashire County Council's priority routes can be found by clicking HERE.

