Fresh wave of Northern rail strikes planned to go ahead on Saturday

Unions will stage their 43rd day of strike action tomorrow as part of an ongoing dispute with rail operators.

Staff with the RMT union will walk out amid growing frustration at the state of the region's rail network.

RMT union staff on Northern trains will go on strike again on Saturday

Commuters already coping with overcrowding carriages have been hit with a large increase in fares.

The dispute centres around the role of guards on Northern trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT Northern members will be striking again tomorrow in the long-running fight to put public safety before private profit as the company jack up their fares and refuse to lift the axe from above the heads of their safety critical guards.

“RMT continues to make every effort to get serious and meaningful talks going with Northern but the company would prefer to milk the fare increase for every penny they can while ignoring the safety concerns of their staff and the public alike.

"RMT will not be party to the dilution of the safety culture on Northern Rail trains in a drive to prop up Deutsche Bahn's profits – it is nothing short of a scandal that Northern passengers are paying some of the highest fares in Europe, travelling on unreliable and rammed out trains, to subsidise the domestic operations of the German parent company.

“That is why our members will be standing solid again tomorrow for the 43rd day in support of a safe and accessible railway for all.

“We thank the public for their support and understanding throughout this dispute over rail safety and access and the union remains ready for genuine and serious talks.”