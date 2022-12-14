The incident happened on Tuesday morning while the 45-year-old former professional cricketer was filming at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

The father of four, who has presented the BBC One show since 2019, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but is not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, The Sun reported.

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of this incident and is making inquiries.”

HSE is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while filming for the show (Credit: Getty Images)

It is procedure for the BBC to report the incident to the HSE and for inquiries to be made.

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.