Firefighters rescue man trapped in car after serious crash closes M6 overnight

A serious crash on the M6 forced police to close a stretch of carriageway between Preston and Lancaster last night.



Firefighters had to rescue a man trapped in one of the wrecked vehicles before he could be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The collision happened on the M6 northbound between junctions 33 and 32 at 11.40pm on Thursday December 27.

The man suffered serious injuries after his car collided with a van between junction 32 (M55, Preston, A6) and Lancaster Services at 10.20pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and fire crews from Lancaster, Garstang, Preston and Fulwood used hydraulic equipment to rescue the man from the vehicle.

The occupant of the other vehicle also suffered injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 10.15pm last night (December 27) to reports of a serious collision on the M6 northbound carriageway close to junction 32.

"It involved two vehicles.

"A road closure was put in place while emergency services attended.

"Two men were taken to Royal Preston Hospital."

The carriageway between junctions 32 (M55, Preston, A6) and 33 (Lancaster, A6) was completely closed for four hours whilst investigations and recovery work were completed.

Traffic had been diverted via the M55 and A6 before lanes were reopened at 2.30am.

