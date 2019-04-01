Firefighters cut two people free from car after crash at port of Heysham

Firefighters have cut two people free from a car after a collision in Heysham.

The fire service was called to the scene of the crash in Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham at 4.57pm on Sunday (March 31).

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free two casualties trapped inside a vehicle. They were later taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment to release two casualties who were later taken to hospital."

The two casualties, both male, were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary to treatment.