Firefighters cut one person out of their car after crash near Lancaster

Firefighters were called out to the crash involving two cars at 9.32am on November 4.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Garstang attended.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting and spreading equipment to extricate one casualty and worked to make the scene safe.

Firefighters attended a two car crash on Lancaster Road, Cabus. Picture from Google Street View.

One casualty was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.