February’s Lancashire mobile speed cameras: These are the Lancashire enforcement vehicles locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster
Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for February
In Lancashire 50 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 46 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during February as well as four motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55 and M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during February
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh
A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall
B6243 Lower Lane (30mph), Longridge
A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury
B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green
A671 Padiham Road (30mph), Burnley
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A682 Manchester Road (30mph), Burnley
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
A587 Broadway, Nr Larkholme Lane (30mph), Fleetwood
A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A6 Garstang Rd, From Watling Street Rd To Moor Lane (30mph), Preston
Speed Management:
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
A586 The Avenue (30mph), Churchtown
A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham
A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge
B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys
Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale
Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone
A677, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), Blackburn
Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore
A584, Promenade, Starr Gate (30mph), Blackpool
Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger
A584, Queens Promenade, Norbreck (30mph), Blackpool
Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth
New Cut Lane (30mph), Halsall
A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn
North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
B5259 Saltcoates Road, Nr Tewkesbury Dr (30mph), Lytham St Annes
Motorways:
M6
M61
M55
M65