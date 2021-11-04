Emergency repairs on M6 to close motorway between junctions 36 and 37 on Saturday night

Additional emergency repairs are needed on the hard shoulder near Crooklands Interchange, National Highways said.

It means the northbound carriageway will be closed between junction 36 and 37 (Killington Interchange) from 9pm on Saturday (November 6) to 3am on Sunday (November 7).

Motorists will be diverted to junction 39 (Shap Interchange) between these times.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused," a spokesman added.

