The coronavirus pandemic severely hampered the number of tests carried out. In the 12 months to March 2021, just under 440,000 tests were conducted, with half of drivers (217,000) passing, according to data sourced from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The most recent figures available for this year, covering the six months from April to September 2021, shows a big increase in the volume of tests carried out.

Some 700,000 tests were completed, again with about half (350,000) of drivers passing.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

“The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”

In the North West there were 137,540 conducted between April 2020 and September 2021 and 69,727. This means 50% of tests resulted in a pass.

If you are looking to pass your driving test, here we reveal which driving centres have the highest pass rates in the region.

Pass rates at centres which carry out very few tests should be interpreted with caution.

This is how each test in Lancashire compares:

1. Blackburn with Darwen At Blackburn with Darwen Test Centre 4,226 driving tests were conducted between April 2020 and September 2021, 2,032 passes were recorded, this means 48.1% of tests resulted in a pass.

2. Blackpool At Blackpool Test Centre 4,900 driving tests were conducted between April 2020 and September 2021, 2,402 passes were recorded, this means 49% of tests resulted in a pass.

3. Chorley At Chorley Test Centre 3,203 driving tests were conducted between April 2020 and September 2021, 1,789 passes were recorded, this means 55.9% of tests resulted in a pass.

4. Heysham At Heysham Test Centre 2,118 driving tests were conducted between April 2020 and September 2021, 1,162 passes were recorded, this means 54.9% of tests resulted in a pass.