Driver flees crash scene after car smashes into house in Morecambe

Police closed Euston Grove both ways from the junction with Battismore Road after a Volkswagen Passat crashed into the front of the home at around 5am.

Officers said the driver fled before emergency services arrived at the scene and it is not known whether the person has been injured.

But police have confirmed that the occupants of the home struck by the car were not injured.

Euston Grove and West End Road are closed both ways after the accident between B5321 Euston Road and Battismore Road at around 5am

The road closure is expected to remain in place for some time and people are advised to use alternative routes whilst damage to the house is assessed.

A police spokesman said: "A Volkswagen Passat car has collided with the front of a property.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the damage is currently being assessed.