Delays remain on M6 after crash involving three HGVs and two cars

Motorists are still experiencing delays on the M6 after a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

The vehicles have been recovered and all lanes on the M6 northbound are open.

Three HGV's and two cars were involved in the M6 collision this morning.

But Highways England warned that delays remain with congestion back to junction 16 (Crewe).

The crash forced police to close two of three lanes between Junction 18 (Middlewich/Holme Chapel) and junction 19 (Tabley Interchange) from 10.30am.

Motorists had been urged to seek alternative routes earlier after the multi-vehicle collision brought traffic to a standstill.

Traffic had been managed by police via the third lane until recovery was completed.

All five vehicles involved in the collision have been recovered.

Two ambulances attended to 'walking wounded', but nobody required hospital treatment.

Driving conditions on the M6 had been affected by dense fog this morning.

The 20-mile stretch of M6 between Crewe and Knutsford is currently being upgraded with hundreds of new electronic signs, traffic sensors and CCTV cameras as part of Highway England's bid to make the motorway safer and improve journey times.