Delays on the M6 Northbound as two lanes in the Lake District are closed due to collision

This afternoon (September 6), delays are expected on the M6 Northbound as two lanes in the Lake District are closed.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:49 pm

At 12:38 pm, National Highways North West confirmed that lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the M6 northbound between Junction 36 at South Lakes and Junction 37 in Kendal due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

Both lanes remain closed for recovery and clean up.

Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M6 northbound between J36 (South Lakes) and J37 (Kendal) due to a collision

National Highways added that there is approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach causing 45 minute delays.

At 18:40, National Highways announced that both lanes have reopened and traffic flows freely.

Lake District