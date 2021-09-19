Delays on M6 after three-car crash between Preston and Lancaster

The crash involved three vehicles on the stretch of motorway between junctions 34 (Lancaster) and 33 (A6, Garstang) at around 12.30pm.

The scene has now been cleared but it has led to queueing traffic and congestion on the approach to junction 35 (Carnforth).

Lane three (Of three) was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Motorists are facing delays on the southbound M6 after a crash between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon (Sunday, September 19)

All lanes have since reopened but Highways say there are still delays of around 20 minutes in the area.

It says normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 2pm.