Delays on M6 after crash involving camper van

Drivers are facing long delays following an accident on the M6.

Lanes have been closed on the southbound carriageway near to junction 33 following the accident which is believed to have involved a camper van and a lorry.

Police say nobody was injured in the incident which happened at around 11.20am on Tuesday, June 19.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said in a post to social media: "Please be aware that due to a collision on the M6 Southbound near to junction 33 the carriageway is down to one lane.

"Thanks for your patience."