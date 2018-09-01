Cyclist dies after falling from bike in Clitheroe

A man who collapsed after falling from his bike in Clitheroe has died in hospital.

The cyclist, believed to be in his sixties, was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment, but later died.

Police say the accident happened at around 6.45pm on Friday in Whalley Road, Clitheroe.

“We were called following reports a cyclist had fallen from his bike and collapsed,” said a spokesman.

“The man, in his 60s, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment, but was sadly later pronounced dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”