Cyclist, 61, dies after collision with tractor

A cyclist has died after a collision with a tractor's hay Tedder in Lancashire.



Police were called around 11.55am yesterday (Saturday September 1) to reports of an accident on Chipping Road, Dolphinholme.



A 61-year-old man had been cycling eastbound when he was involved in a collision with a Tedder pulled by a tractor travelling in the opposite direction.



The man, from Keighley, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died.



The road was closed for more than four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.



Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.



Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man involved in the collision.



“We have identified some witnesses but would urge anyone with information to come forward.



“If you can assist our enquiries please contact police.”



Anyone with information can call 101 or email 1301@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0567 of September 1.