Crash on M6 near Preston causing rush hour delays with drivers stranded near central reservation

A crash on the M6 near Preston is causing rush hour delays this morning.

The collision happened at around 8.30am near the exit for northbound junction 32 (Preston (C), Blackburn (N), Clitheroe).

The crash happened on the M6 northbound near junction 31 (Preston North).

Lane 3 remains blocked after two cars collided near the central reservation.

Drivers are asked to beware of the occupants of the vehicles, who are stranded in a vulnerable position near the the central reservation, awaiting recovery.

Police and Highways are on their way to the scene and lane closures are expected.

More to follow...