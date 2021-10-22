Crash involving 'car and lorry' closes two lanes on M6 near Lancaster

The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) and 32 (Broughton Interchange) at approximately 11.50am today (October 22).

Two lanes were closed as emergency services responded, with delays of around 20 minutes reported in the area.

A silver car has flipped onto its roof following a collision with a lorry, according to eyewitness reports.

"Traffic Officers and Lancashire Road Police are on their way to the area," a spokesman for National Highways said.

