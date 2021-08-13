Couple killed in M6 crash after car leaves motorway before colliding into woodland near Preston

A Mazda3 crashed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at around 4pm yesterday (August 12).

The driver, a man in his 30s, and a front seat passenger, a woman in 20s, both from Derby, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the couple's next of kin have been informed.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the couple's loved ones at this time.

"The vehicle involved has left the M6 northbound carriageway and crashed into some adjacent woodland.

"While our investigation into the circumstances is very much ongoing there are not thought to be any other vehicles involved."

The northbound carriageway was closed for nearly nine hours while collision investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a couple died in a collision on the M6. (Credit: Highways England)

Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1125 of August 12.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

