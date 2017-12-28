Caton Road still closed due to resurfacing work after accident

Caton Road still remains closed today following a serious crash involving a car and a coach.

Police said on their Facebook page that the road was closed overnight and was due to be closed for most of today, Thursday, for vital resurfacing work.

Caton Road will be closed from Bulk Road on the Lancaster side and Mannin Way on the M6 side.

Motorists will still be able to access the Bay Gateway from the M6 side.

Police were called at 10.30am on Wednesday to Caton Road to reports of a serious crash.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said a car and a coach carrying 30 passengers had collided.

The driver of the car was trapped in his vehicle but the occupants of the coach were escorted away from the scene.

Firefighters freed the occupant from the BMW car and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions until further notice.