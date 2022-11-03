News you can trust since 1837
Caravan overturns following crash on M6 near Lancaster resulting in lane closures and 50-minute delays

Delays of 50 minutes were reported on the M6 following a collision which caused a caravan to overturn near Lancaster.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 2:44pm

The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 (Halton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at approximately midday on Thursday (November 3).

Two lanes were closed following the crash – which caused a caravan to overturn – as recovery crews cleared the scene.

Delays of 50 minutes and average speeds of five mph were reported in the area following the closure.

One lane reopened at around 1.30pm, but National Highways urged motorists to plan ahead if travelling in the area.

“We've reopened a lane on the M6 southbound between J34 (Morecambe) and J33 (A6),” a spokesman for National Highways said.

“1 (of 3) lanes remain closed for vehicle recovery. Approx. 4.5 miles of congestion.

A car reportedly overturned following a collision on the M6 southbound near Lancaster (Credit: National Highways)

“Please add an extra 50 minutes on to your current journey time.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision.

Lancaster