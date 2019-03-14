Car collides with M6 central reservation between Preston and Lancaster

A car has crashed into the central reservation of the M6 between Preston and Lancaster.

The car collided with the central reservation barriers on the northbound carriageway at around 7.20am this morning (March 14).

The collision happened between junctions 32 at Broughton and 33 at Lancaster.

Highways warned that the incident could lead to delays of up to 45 minutes after they were forced to close lane 3.

But at 7.40am, Highways confirmed that the stricken vehicle had been swiftly moved to the hard shoulder to await recovery.

All lanes are now running and traffic is moving freely.