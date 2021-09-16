Car bursts into flames on M6 near junction 33

Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood rushed to the scene on the southbound carriageway at around 2.05pm today (September 16).

One lane was closed while crews extinguished a car that had caught fire on the hard shoulder near junction 33 (Hampson Green Interchange).

Firefighters equipped with one breathing apparatus used two hose reels to douse the flames.

They remained in attendance at 3pm, the fire service said.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Traffic Officers are currently at scene.

"Recovery are on their way to the area to assist."

