Boy taken to hospital after being knocked down outside Sainsbury's in Lancaster

The youngster was knocked down outside Sainsbury's in Cable Street at around 4.20pm, bringing the one-way system to a standstill.

With the Ambulance Station situated across the road, the emergency response was swift and the boy was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A driver who witnessed the collision and was first on the scene to help the boy said he was "fully conscious and responsive" throughout the incident.

Pic: Google

Cable Street was closed for around 45 minutes before the one-way system was reopened at around 5pm.

Posting on Facebook, Lancaster Area Police said: "The incident outside Sainsbury's on Cable Street has now been dealt with and Ambulance and Police have resumed.

"Traffic is still busy around Lancaster City Centre, so please be extra vigilant in what is going on around you and get home safe!"

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.