Blood biker died 'doing the job he loved'

Tributes have been paid to a blood biker who died after a collision in Lancaster on Saturday night.

Russell Curwen, 49, from Kendal was involved in a collision on Caton Road, Lancaster, close to the junction with the Bay Gateway.

His Blood Bikes North West motorbike collided with a white Jaguar XJR at around 7.45pm.

Mr Curwen was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital but died a short time later.

The Jaguar driver, a 65-year-old man from Morecambe, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

In a statement, Russell's family said: “Russell liked to live life to the full.

"He had a keen interest in active hobbies including diving, skiing, mountain biking and surfing, however, it was for his employment as a Medical Services Support Driver and his voluntary work for the Blood Bike North West that Russell is best remembered.

“He gave up his time to take much-needed, vital blood supplies to hospitals to help people who needed it most, and Russell died doing what he loved. Russell is a much-loved son, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Sgt Lee Harris from Lancashire's Road Policing Unit said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of Mr Curwen at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“This was a tragic incident involving a man who was conveying items on behalf the NHS and a car that was driving along the slip road towards the Bay Gateway.

“If you saw anything that you think could help with our enquiries, please do get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 1533 of May 5th‎.