Average speed cameras are coming to five major A-roads across Lancashire in a bid to cut road casualties

Average speed cameras are being introduced to improve safety on five of Lancashire's roads.

Lancashire County Council has received over £7.9m from a Department for Transport (DfT) fund to improve the safety on five routes that the Safer Roads Foundation had identified as being dangerous.

An average speed camera

READ MORE>>> Everything you need to know about the average speed cameras in Lancashire and how to avoid a fine

A report to the county's cabinet meeting last Thursday outlined proposals for the schemes to be delivered over the coming years. They include:

• £1.2m for the A6 in Lancaster city centre through Scotforth and Galgate to J33 of the M6 - including an average speed/red light camera system, and pedestrian and cycle safety improvements, particularly around the Pointer Roundabout.

• £1.2m for the A581 Rufford to Euxton – including average speed cameras, measures to highlight the centreline and edge of the road, extension of the 30mph zone at Ulnes Walton and mini roundabouts at four junctions.

Lancashire County Council has received over 7.9m from a Department for Transport fund to improve the safety on five routes that the Safer Roads Foundation had identified as being dangerous

• £1.9m for the A588 from Lancaster's Pointer roundabout to Skippool – including average speed cameras over 26km, measures to highlight the centreline and edge of the road, and a new zebra crossing north of Pointer Court.

• £449,000 for the A682 from Barrowford to Long Preston – including average speed cameras over 8km, solar-powered road studs to highlight the centreline, and rumble strips to highlight the edge of the road over 13km.

• £3.1m for the A683 from the M6 J34 at Lancaster to Kirkby Lonsdale – including average speed cameras over the whole length, 3.5km of roadside safety barriers, widening the footway over Hornby Bridge, and extensive upgrades to signs and lines.

The county's cabinet agreed to commit the funding received from the DfT to the highways and transport capital programme to allow work to begin to design the schemes and plan how they will be delivered.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Every death and serious injury on our roads is a tragedy for the people involved, and has an awful impact on their friends and family.

"These schemes should make a big difference by improving safety on those roads.

"We were invited by the Department for Transport to put forward proposals for how best to make these routes safer, and I'm very pleased that we've received £7.9m to make these plans a reality."

Work will now take place to produce a schedule for the schemes to be delivered over the next three to four years.