Appeal after fatal crash near Burton in Kendal

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch
A driver died at the roadside after his car was involved in a collision near Burton-in-Kendal, say police.

At around 7.30am on Wednesday November 28 police were called to the A6 Beetham Road to reports a Landrover and a Volkswagen had collided.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for six hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to email 3686@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log reference LC-20171128-0171.