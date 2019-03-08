All traffic stopped on M6 between junctions 32 and 31 after collision near Preston

All traffic has been forced to a complete stop on the M6 after a crash near Preston.

The crash happened between southbound junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31a (Ribbleton) at around 9.55am.

Highways England are warning of significant delays, with the incident expected to be cleared at around 11am.

The two stricken vehicles are currently stranded in lanes 3 and 4 awaiting recovery.

The northbound carriageway is unaffected and remains open.

Police have stopped all traffic on the carriageway and ambulances have arrived on the scene.

Two vehicles are stranded in lanes 3 and 4 of the M6 at Broughton, Preston after a crash at 9.45am.

Highways England are assisting police with traffic management but are warning of considerable delays.

More to follow...

