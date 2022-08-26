All lanes reopen on M6 after ‘concern for welfare incident’ closes motorway in both directions near Lancaster
The M6 was shut as police responded to a “concern for welfare” call near Lancaster.
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:03 pm
All traffic was stopped on the M6 near junction 34 (Halton) at approximately 10am on Friday (August 26).
Heavy traffic was building in both directions following the closure, with delays of 30 minutes reported.
The reason for the closure was not initially announced, but drivers reported seeing a number of police vehicles in the area.
Lancashire Police later confirmed they had responded to a “concern for welfare” call.
No injuries were reported.