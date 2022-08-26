Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All traffic was stopped on the M6 near junction 34 (Halton) at approximately 10am on Friday (August 26).

Heavy traffic was building in both directions following the closure, with delays of 30 minutes reported.

The reason for the closure was not initially announced, but drivers reported seeing a number of police vehicles in the area.

The M6 was shut in both directions as police responded to a “concern for welfare” call near Lancaster (Credit: National Highways)

Lancashire Police later confirmed they had responded to a “concern for welfare” call.

No injuries were reported.